Phillippines President to visit Israel Phillippines President Duterte will visit Israel in September, reports say. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Reuters Rodrigo Duterte Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will arrive in Israel in September for a two-day visit. The historic visit will mark the first time a Filipino president visits Israel. Duterte is scheduled to arrive on September 3. Currently, his itinerary does not include a visit to Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas. Duterte began discussing a visit to Israel in 2017.













top