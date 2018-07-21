UN Security Council to discuss Gaza escalation

On Tuesday, July 24, the United Nations (UN) Security Council will discuss the latest escalation in Gaza.

In a letter to the UN Security Council, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon wrote: “After months of ongoing terror through rocket fire, violent demonstrations on the border, and the burning of thousands of acres of agricultural land, Hamas terrorists opened fire Friday on IDF soldiers near the border.”

“An IDF soldier was killed in this unprovoked attack.

“Hamas is solely responsible for the escalation.

“The Security Council and the international community must unequivocally condemn Hamas immediately, which perpetrates violence and terror against Israeli communities, endangering their lives, and holds the entire Palestinian population of Gaza hostage.”

On Friday evening, Gaza terrorists fired three rockets at Israel. Two of them were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system, and the third fell in an open field near an Israeli town.