Zionist Union MK: We need to act immediately

MK Eitan Cabel (Zionist Union) expressed sorrow at the death of IDF Staff Sergant Aviv Levi, who was killed by a Hamas sniper on Friday.

"We've been through Operation Cast Lead, Operation Pillar of Defense, Operation Protective Edge, and the escalations between them. There's no option other than an Israeli initiative which will enlist Egypt and the international community in managing negotiations for disarming Gaza in exchange for massive civil and economic rehabilitation, funded by the UN and other countries," Cabel said.

"The goal we need to be focusing on is first of all ensuring the security of the residents of the south, while at the same time creating civil and humanitarian stability in the [Gaza] Strip. The Israeli government's job is to provide maximum protection and economic security.

"But more than anything, it's time to act immediately to stop these endless rounds of shooting in which Hamas decides the rules of the game. May the soul of Staff Sergeant Aviv Levi, of blessed memory, be bound up in the bond of life."

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) tweeted, "On Friday, we lost an IDF soldier, Staff Sergeant Aviv Levi from Petah Tikva. He fell while defending the nation, the land, and residents of Israeli towns near Gaza. My heart is with the family tonight. May his memory be blessed."