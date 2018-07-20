IDF Spokesperson warns Hamas leader

Head of the Arab media division of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit to Hamas' Yahya Sinwar: No one involved in terror has immunity.

Major Avichay Adraee, the head of the Arab media division of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, on Friday evening issued a warning to Hamas’ leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

"As a personality with quite a bit of experience with Israel, you could have assumed that the rope would break at some point," Adraee wrote on Twitter.

"In a series of foolish steps, you chose to involve the residents of Gaza and harm them. Instead of developing their situation, you chose to make it worse. It is important that you remember that no one involved in terrorism has immunity," he added.

Adraee’s warning came as IDF warplanes continued to strike Hamas targets in Gaza.

Sinwar was appointed last year as Hamas leader in Gaza, replacing Ismail Haniyeh who became the head of Hamas’ political bureau.

Sinwar was released together with 1,026 other terrorists as part of the 2011 Shalit deal.

He has in the past threatened to “pummel” Israel if necessary.

