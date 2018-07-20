Gaza terrorists fire 3 rockets at southern Israel

Rocket sirens were heard in the Shaar Hanegev and Sdot Negev Regional Councils of southern Israel on Friday evening.

The IDF said three rockets were fired from Gaza into Israeli territory. The Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted two of them.

A third rocket exploded in an open area in the Shaar Hanegev region. There were no reports of physical injuries or damages.

The sirens were heard amid an escalation along the Gaza border with Israel. IAF jets on Friday evening conducted a wide-scale attack against Hamas military targets throughout the Gaza Strip following a severe shooting attack against IDF soldiers earlier in the afternoon.

“The IDF views today's attack and the hostile activity orchestrated by Hamas throughout the last months with great severity. Hamas chose to escalate the security situation and will bear the consequences for its actions,” said the IDF.

“IDF troops are on high alert and will continue to operate in order to ensure the safety of Israeli civilians,” it added.

IDF Spokesperson Ronen Manelis, speaking to Kan News, said, “I suggest that our readiness not be tested. We are currently engaged in an offensive action against Hamas. Hamas has been in pain in recent months and it will suffer losses tonight as well.”

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)