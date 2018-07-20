IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza

PM Netanyahu arrives at Kirya base in Tel Aviv following the deterioration in the situation in the south.

IAF jets on Friday evening conducted a wide-scale attack against Hamas military targets throughout the Gaza Strip following a severe shooting attack against IDF soldiers earlier in the afternoon.

The IDF is currently conducting the attack in various locations, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

“The IDF views today's attack and the hostile activity orchestrated by Hamas throughout the last months with great severity. Hamas chose to escalate the security situation and will bear the consequences for its actions,” said the IDF.

“IDF troops are on high alert and will continue to operate in order to ensure the safety of Israeli civilians,” it added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu arrived on Friday evening at the Kirya base in Tel Aviv in order to hold security consultations following the deterioration in the situation in the south.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and Chief of Staff Eizenkot are also present at the meeting.

While the Home Front Command did not issue special instructions to the residents of the Gaza Belt communities, in an assessment of the situation in the Gaza Division with the leaders of the communities, it was determined that the residents of the area will remain close to protected spaces.

Earlier on Friday, explosions sounded in northern Gaza as the IDF pounded Hamas positions.

According to the Gaza health ministry, at least four Palestinian Arabs were killed in the clashes.

Gaza's Hamas terrorist rulers said three of its members were among those killed.

The IDF said, “Earlier today, shots were fired at IDF soldiers from the southern Gaza Strip during the violent riots along the security fence. In response, IDF aircraft and tanks targeted eight military posts belonging to the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip.”

“In addition, a number of explosive devices were hurled during the violent riots,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)