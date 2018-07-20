Jay Shapiro claims that there could have been a Palestinian state 25 years ago, but the leadership stuck to the struggle against Israel, instead of focusing on their growth.
The Big failure of The Palestinian leadership
Jay Shapiro claims that the Palestinian leadership was given every opportunity but its goal to destroy Israel caused it to fail.
Mahmoud Abbas
Reuters
