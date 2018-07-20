Marriage activists protest by admitting guilt to the police

Dozens of activists from the leftist "Israel Hofsheet" (Be Free Israel) organization on Friday morning arrived at police stations in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem admitting that they had officiated at unregistered weddings in violation of Israeli law.

The move comes after Conservative rabbi Dov Hayoun was interrogated for officiating at a wedding which was not legally allowed to take place.

Journalist Jackie Levy, actress Esti Zakheim, and Israel LGBT Task Force Chairwoman Hen Arieli were among those who turned themselves in.

Israel Hofsheet CEO Uri Keidar said, "The law in Israel states that one who officiates at a wedding or marries without properly registering with the Rabbinate may be sentenced to up to two years in prison. Until now, this law has not been enforced, but during a period in which the Rabbinate understands how irrelevant it has become for Israel's citizens and sees how successful Jewish weddings outside the Rabbinate are, it loses its senses."

"Thousands of Israelis marry each year outside the Rabbinate, expressing a lack of faith in this despicable institution which exists only thanks to scared politicians who are afraid to lead and allow civil marriage in Israel. There is no other choice other than to immediately legislate a law allowing civil marriage. We have no more time for detours. Until then, we expect the Prime Minister, from whom this evil wind blows, to call and apologize to Rabbi Hayoun."