Hungary's Orban visits Western Wall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday ended his trip to Israel with a visit to the Western Wall.

Wearing a dark hat in accordance with Jewish practice which says that men must not go bare-headed, Orban arrived at the Western Wall - the holiest place at which Jews are allowed to pray - accompanied by its Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz.

He placed a note in a crack between the wall's massive stones in keeping with the tradition of slipping written prayers or requests in between the stones that were part of the Temple Mount's retaining wall during the period when the Holy Temple stood.

The Hungarian premier, who arrived on Wednesday evening, met Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Thursday. He is scheduled to leave early Friday afternoon.

"I can assure the prime minister that Hungary has a policy of zero tolerance towards anti-Semitism," Orban said at the meeting.

His host noted that Hungary has spent millions of dollars renovating synagogues.

"I heard you speak as a true friend of Israel about the need to combat anti-Semitism," Netanyahu said, .

Orban, who described Netanyahu and himself as "a Jewish patriot and a Hungarian patriot," lauded cooperation between the two nations.

In a break with protocol for EU leaders, Orban did not visit Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas during his trip.

Hungary joined the Czech Republic and Romania in blocking an EU statement criticizing Washington's decision to move its Israel embassy to Jerusalem.

"You have stood up for Israel time and time again in international forums," Netanyahu said. "It is deeply appreciated, and it is important."