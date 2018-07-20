Toddler in intensive care after receiving incorrect dose

A 3-year-old girl in the Hemato-Oncology Department at Tel Hashomer-Sheba Medical Centerreceived an incorrect dose of a chemotherapy drug and was evacuated to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

The toddler is fully conscious and in stable condition. The hospital said that the child's family was updated immediately and with complete transparency, and they are accompanied by the management of the medical center.

The case was reported to the Health Ministry. The hospital has begun to investigate the case and take the necessary steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future.