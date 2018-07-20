Missouri: Eleven dead after boat capsizes

A "duck boat" carrying 31 people capsized and sank on Thursday evening during a Missouri thunderstorm, reports said.

"Duck boats" can travel on both land and water.

Eleven people were killed in the Table Rock Lake tragedy, and five are still missing. Seven others - four adults and three children - were injured. It is not known how many children are among the dead.

Stone County's Sheriff Doug Rader said he believes the boat capsized due to the weather, and was on its way back to dock when it sank.

A thunderstorm warning was issued approximately half an hour before the boat capsized.