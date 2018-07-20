Iran: We refused direct talks with Trump

Senior Iranian official says Iranian Pres. Rouhani refused several invitations to speak directly with US Pres. Trump.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani refused US President Donald Trump's request for direct negotiations, a senior Iranian official said.

Mahmud Wazi said Rouhani had refused eight requests by Trump to discuss the 2015 "Iran deal" directly.

He also said that Iran had refused the US' request that Trump and Rouhani hold a private meeting during the United Nations General Assembly convention last year.

The 2015 deal lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs to its nuclear program.

Trump pulled out of the 2015 deal in May, and Washington has since told countries they must stop buying Iranian oil from November 4 or face financial consequences.

On Tuesday, Iran filed a lawsuit against the US with the International Court of Justice, alleging that Washington’s decision in May to impose sanctions after pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal violates a 1955 treaty between the two countries