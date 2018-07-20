Tags:ILTV
Israel warming up to the Visegrad countries
ILTV speaks with Davidi Hermelin, of The Int’l Center for Public Diplomacy In Israel, about the relations between Israel and the 'Visegrad'.
Davidi Hermelin
ILTV
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYIsrael warming up to the Visegrad countries
Israel warming up to the Visegrad countries
ILTV speaks with Davidi Hermelin, of The Int’l Center for Public Diplomacy In Israel, about the relations between Israel and the 'Visegrad'.
Davidi Hermelin
ILTV
Tags:ILTV
top