Turkey blasts Nationality Law, says Israel creating apartheid

President Erdogan's spokesman claims Nationality Law 'wipes out Palestinians from their homeland. Israel has created an apartheid state.'

A senior Turkish official condemned Israel over the passage of the Nationality Law early Thursday morning, castigating the law for its definition of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people.

The Knesset approved the controversial bill for its third and final reading before dawn Thursday morning, by a margin of 62 to 55.

The Nationality Law codifies in the nation’s Basic Laws Israel’s status as the nation-state of the Jewish people into Israel’s Basic Laws and establishes Hebrew as its sole official language while giving Arabic special standing.

The law declares that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and sets the Hebrew calendar as the official calendar of the state.

A controversial clause in the law, Article 7, was amended following claims it could enable discrimination against various groups with regard to house. Article 7 would have established in Israel’s Basic Law the right of some towns to establish entrance committees to restrict sale or rental of properties to members of specific sectors within the population.

On Thursday, Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, excoriated Israel over the passage of the Nationality Law, and said his government expressed its solidarity with the Palestinian Authority.

Kalin claimed the Nationality Law established an “apartheid state” in Israel.

“We reject the decision to proclaim Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” Kalin tweeted, “as well as the decisions to create new settlements aimed at the systematic stripping of Palestinians from their land, and the Israeli government's attempts to establish an apartheid state.”

“We condemn in the strongest form the Nationality Law, which was ratified today in the Israeli parliament. This racist step, which represents an attempt to wipe the Palestinian people out of their motherland, not only materially but also legal, cannot be accepted in any way.”

The series of tweets, released both in Turkish an Arabic, demanded the international community ‘take a stand’ against the Nationality Law.

“The Republic of Turkey reaffirms its determination to protect the rights of the brotherly and friendly Palestinian people emanating from international law, and we call upon the international community to take a stand against this injustice, which is taking place in the eyes of the whole world.”