Police evacuate Israeli outpost after officer injured

Israeli security forces evacuated an unauthorized outpost near the Israeli town of Yitzhar on Thursday, a day after local youths threw hurled stones at a group of Border Police officers who were attempting to break up clashes between the Jewish youths and a group of Arab villagers.

On Wednesday, a unit of Border Police officers was deployed to an area between the town of Yitzhar in Samaria and a nearby Arab village, following reports of clashes between Jewish and Arab locals.

While attempting to separate the two groups, one female Border Police officer was hit in the head by a stone hurled by a resident of Yitzhar.

The officer was treated at the scene before being evacuated to Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva, where she was listed in light condition.

On Thursday, a force of IDF soldiers and Border Police officers evacuated residents of the unauthorized ‘Kumi Uri’ outpost adjacent to Yitzhar.

Most residents were removed by Israeli security officers, the police said in a statement Thursday, though some families were permitted to remain for the time being, despite the area being designated a closed military zone.

“It is important to state that the majority of Yitzhar’s residents are normal, law-abiding citizens who support the soldiers who protect their town and safeguard their lives,” the police said in a statement.

“There is a small group of extremist residents and lawbreakers,” the statement continued, “against whom security forces will continue to act with determination and zero tolerance.”