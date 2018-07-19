Haredi rabbi vetoes 'family beach' for haredim

Rabbi Ben-Tzion Mutzafi on Wednesday morning slammed the recent trend of "family beaches" for haredi families, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Traditionally, haredim women and men do not visit beaches or pools together. Instead, they visit at different hours or on different days.

The idea of haredi "family beaches" allows haredim to visit the beach with their entire family, but not see immodestly dressed individuals.

In a letter brought by Kikar Hashabbat, Rabbi Mutzafi wrote, "It is deeply disturbing that a person can enter the water with his wife and children beside him, when there are other haredi families in the area. In the Gemara, it state that anyone passing there has no part in the World to Come."

"It is ten times more shocking because we are currently three weeks before the month before Elul, when we begin supplications for a new year. The Day of Judgement is coming close. There isn't a day that passes when a tragedy doesn't happen. Just this morning, a ten-year-old girl drowned in a hotel pool.

"What is this, if not because of our sins?"