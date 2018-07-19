Attorney General halts police interrogation

Attorney General Mandelblit orders police to stop interrogation, investigates Conservative rabbi's actions.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Avichai Mandelblit
Avichai Mandelblit
Flash 90

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit on Thursday ordered Israel Police to stop the interrogation of Dov Hayoun.

Hayoun, a Conservative rabbi, was detained Thursday morning for interrogation after he failed to appear when called for questioning.

Mandelblit will investigate whether Hayoun's actions raise suspicion of a criminal offense.

Earlier on Thursday, the rabbinical courts said the police were ordered to interrogate Hayoun only after it became obvious that he officiated at a wedding which was not legally allowed to take place. He was questioned on suspicion of violating Section 7 of the Marriage and Divorce Registration Ordinance, as well as on suspicion of an offense under the Penal Law.

"This is a man who married those detained from marriage who were at the time mamzerim, something which is criminal and forbidden by law - something that every Jew who fears Heaven condemns. In addition, he evaded arranging registrations as demanded by law,” the rabbinical court's administration said.

It should be noted that such a marriage, which is contrary to halakha (Jewish law) as well as Israeli civil law, is liable to bear children barred from a large part of the Jewish marriage pool and create a halakhic obstacle for much of the Jewish people. A wedding ceremony for those detained from marriage is not only forbidden under the Marriage and Divorce Registration Ordinance, but also under the Penal Law.




