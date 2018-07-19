Attorney General halts police interrogation

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit on Thursday ordered Israel Police to stop the interrogation of Dov Hayoun.

Hayoun, a Conservative rabbi, was detained Thursday morning for interrogation after he failed to appear when called for questioning.

Mandelblit will investigate whether Hayoun's actions raise suspicion of a criminal offense.

Earlier on Thursday, the rabbinical courts said the police were ordered to interrogate Hayoun only after it became obvious that he officiated at a wedding which was not legally allowed to take place. He was questioned on suspicion of violating Section 7 of the Marriage and Divorce Registration Ordinance, as well as on suspicion of an offense under the Penal Law.

"This is a man who married those detained from marriage who were at the time mamzerim, something which is criminal and forbidden by law - something that every Jew who fears Heaven condemns. In addition, he evaded arranging registrations as demanded by law,” the rabbinical court's administration said.

It should be noted that such a marriage, which is contrary to halakha (Jewish law) as well as Israeli civil law, is liable to bear children barred from a large part of the Jewish marriage pool and create a halakhic obstacle for much of the Jewish people. A wedding ceremony for those detained from marriage is not only forbidden under the Marriage and Divorce Registration Ordinance, but also under the Penal Law.