Watch: J'lem mayoral candidate rescues surrounded haredi soldier

Evyatar Elbaz helps rescue haredi soldier attacked in haredi neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Mordechai Sones

Evyatar Elbaz
Evyatar Elbaz
Spokesman



Meorav Yerushalmi ("Mixed Jerusalem") list Chairman Evyatar Elbaz was involved yesterday in the rescue of a haredi soldier who was attacked in Jerusalem's Kikar Shabbat.

Elbaz, who was in the midst of election campaigning, described in a conversation with Arutz Sheva the chain of events. "I began to see a gathering of haredi extremists around a haredi soldier walking in the street, who began spitting at me, swearing 'Nazi' at him and cursing him, and hurling objects at him, and immediately I ran rescued him from the angry crowd.

"It's shocking to see these sights and to hear these voices on the eve of the Ninth of Av," Elbaz concluded.




