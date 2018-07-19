Perpetrators of attack on ex-Russian double agent 'identified'

Police say they have identified attackers of Sirgei Skripal and his daughter in England last March, and are 'sure' they are Russian.

Investigators in the UK say they have identified the perpetrators of the attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

The two were attacked in March at their home in the city of Salisbury in England with a Russian-developed nerve agent called Novichok, and rushed to the hospital after being found slumped on a bench in a shopping center.

A source close to the investigation told the UK's Press Association that "Investigators believe they have identified the suspected perpetrators of the Novichok attack through CCTV and have cross-checked this with records of people who entered the country around that time.”

According to the source, investigators were “sure” the suspects are Russian.

The news comes after Dawn Sturgess, 44, of Amesbury several miles north of Salisbury, died earlier this month, eight days after apparently coming into contact with the same batch of Novichok used to attack the Skirpals in March.

Sturgess is believed to have come into contact with at least 10 times as much of the nerve agent as the Skirpals came into contact with.

Her partner, Charlie Rowley, 45, was also left fighting for his life after exposure to the nerve agent.

An inquest is due to open into Sturgess’ death today, Thursday.

The source said that investigators are working with the theory that the couple found the Novichok somewhere in Salisbury in a discarded perfume bottle, and that Sturgess sprayed it straight onto her skin.