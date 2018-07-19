Report: Israel, Hamas, agree to end escalation

London newspaper claims Israel promised no Gaza war in exchange for 'diligent' work by Hamas to end kite terror.

Western diplomatic sources claimed that Israel and Hamas agreed via a third party to end the "escalation," London's Al-Hayat newspaper reported.

According to Al-Hayat, Hamas told the third party that it is working "diligently" to stop Gazan terrorists from sending incendiary kites and balloons into Israel, and in exchange received a promise that Israel would not respond to the terror with war.

Security sources said Hamas seems willing to end the "kite terror" but until it ends, Israel reserves the right to attack those preparing rockets and incendiary kites and balloons.

On Tuesday, Al-Hayat reported that United Nations envoy to the Middle East Nickolay Mladanov told Hamas in Israel's name that continued firing of incendiary kites and balloons would lead to a fourth war between Israel and Gaza.

Other reports claimed Israel's deadline was Friday.

On Wednesday, Al-Quds reported that Hamas had agreed to end the incendiary kites and balloons gradually.

However, Ma'an reported that Gazan terrorists would begin using helium-filled pool and bath toys to spark fires in Israel, since they "travel farther" than balloons and kites.

Later on Wednesday, a Hamas official told Ma'an that the terror organization "did not fear" Israel's "threats" of war and would continue sending the incendiary objects into Israeli territory.