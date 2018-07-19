

A Pakistani Jew wants to travel to Israel Fishel Benkhald wants to come to Israel, but that is not permitted by the Pakistani government. NPR,

iStock Pakistan Fishel Benkhald, a Pakistani Jew, believes in freedom of religion. "This is not a very easy subject to discuss in Pakistan because, as you know, this is an Islamic country, and I used to discuss this with my family also, and they used to say that don't talk like this outside. For example, I used to discuss that if, as per the constitution, every religion is equal, and every Pakistani is equal, then why is it so that only non-Muslims can convert to Islam and it's not the other way around? So if under the constitution, if everyone is equal, then every religion's person should have the right to choose any of the religion of their choice", says Benkhald.













