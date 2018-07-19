What does it take to be a United Nations interpreter?

'You have to have speed': What it takes to be a United Nations interpreter.

Lynn Visson is a teacher and writer, and was an interpreter at the United Nations for 22 years, interpreting French and Russian into English for politicians like former President Jimmy Carter.

Speed is key when doing high-stakes interpreting with delegates and other notable figures, Visson says.

"You have to be able to listen, immediately grasp what someone is saying, and put it into another language, and put it into grammatical sentences and full sentences," she says. "One of the worst things an interpreter can do is not finish a sentence."