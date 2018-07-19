Trump mourns Secret Service Agent who died while on duty

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his heart is “filled with sadness” over the death of Secret Service agent Nole Edward Remagen, who passed away on Tuesday after suffering a stroke while on duty in Scotland earlier in the week.

In a statement, Trump said, “Our hearts are filled with sadness over the loss of a beloved and devoted Special Agent, husband, and father. Our prayers are with Special Agent Remagen’s loved ones, including his wife and two young children. We grieve with them and with his Secret Service colleagues, who have lost a friend and a brother.”

“A five-year veteran of the United States Marines, Special Agent Remagen spent 19 years with the Secret Service. At the time of his passing, he was among the elite heroes who serve in the Presidential Protection Division of the Secret Service. Melania and I are deeply grateful for his lifetime of devotion, and today, we pause to honor his life and 24 years of service to our Nation,” continued Trump.

“The incredible men and women of the United States Secret Service travel wherever they are needed around the world, spend long periods of time away from their families, and make tremendous sacrifices for our safety and security. They make up the most elite protective agency in the world, universally admired for their extraordinary skill, devotion, and courage. We are forever in their debt,” the statement concluded.

Remagen suffered the stroke on Sunday and was treated in Scotland, according to a report in USA Today. The Secret Service said he was a "dedicated professional of the highest order" and thanked the medical personnel who gave him "exceptional care and support."