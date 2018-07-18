The US Air Force signed a contract with Boeing on Tuesday to design and manufacture two Air Force One aircraft that will serve US presidents on their flights.



The planes will enter service in 2024 and replace the existing planes, which are already 31 years old.



Even if Donald Trump is elected for a second term in 2020, he probably will not be able to fly on the new planes many times. However, he insisted on adding his contribution them; At his request, the planes will be painted in three colors of the American flag - red, white and blue - and not just in blue and white as it is today.



The total cost of the aircraft will be about $ 3.9 billion. This amount is significantly lower than the initial price of $ 5.3 billion.Trump credits the lower price to his insistence on getting a better deal from Boeing than originally proposed.

Trump tweeted in December 2016, a few weeks after his election, that the price demanded by Boeing was too high. "Cancel order!," he said at the time.

"Boeing gave us a good deal," Trump said yesterday, according to CBS. "Air Force One is going to be incredible. It's gonna be the top of the line, the top in the world. And it's gonna be red, white and blue, which I think is appropriate."