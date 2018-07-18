Rabbi Druckman: Conversion Law is good

Rabbi Haim Druckman, head of Yeshivat Or Etzion and chairman of the Bnei Akiva Yeshiva and Ulpanot network, explained in an interview with Arutz Sheva why he believes the Conversion Law formulated by former minister Moshe Nissim should not be dismissed.

"This is not the lesser evil, but rather a good thing," Rabbi Druckman said. "In the reality that exists without the Conversion Law, the whole issue of conversion is being eroded and severely damaged, because the Supreme Court has already recognized private conversions, albeit by an haredi court. If there is no law that prevents this, then there should be such a law."

"Without a law, the entire issue of conversion is in danger and therefore this law is absolutely essential. It should be accepted like any law should. Anyone can propose a law, but if there is no chance that it will be accepted then it does not help anything, and here we are talking about a committee set up by the prime minister which was headed by former minister Moshe Nissim. I know that Mr. Moshe Nissim personally wants to convert properly and he is against conversions that are not real. He is against Reform conversions, and the proposed bill has three components that ensure everything goes well.

Rabbi Druckman praised the outline of Nissim's conversion law, "according to the outline of the head of the authority (of the conversion system) can be determined only with the consent of the President of the Great Court, and this means that whoever is appointed will be an appropriate person, '.

In addition, Rabbi Druckman noted: "It is explicitly stated that conversion is according to Torah law, such as the law of marriage and divorce according to the law of the Torah. And the third thing - the dayanim can only be authorized by the Chief Rabbinate of Israel. So given the existing reality it must be a good law. And if there are things that should be improved in this law, it is appropriate that the Chief Rabbis sit with Mr. Moshe Nissim and point out the things that should be improved, and I assume that he will be prepared for that and then everything will be well."

"But fight against it in advance? I do not understand why [anyone would do that]" stressed Rabbi Druckman.