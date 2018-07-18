Haredi MK: Approve 'Facebook Law,' then make changes

Haredi MK Uri Maklev (UTJ) on Wednesday called for Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to approve the "Facebook Law."

"I am concerned that delaying this law will bury it, and it will not be back again," Maklev said. "The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee's bill is meant to stop incidents of terror which begin and occur online."

"We do need to worry about proper balance, and not harm free speech. We need to pass this law, and insert the necessary amendments, so that the law will not be buried and its critical purpose of save lives and preventing crime will not be delayed."

The Facebook Law was passed its first Knesset reading in January and was approved on Tuesday for its second and third Knesset readings.

If the law passes, it will allow Israeli courts to order the removal of online incitement, including advertisements, on social media, and would declare all incitement to be a criminal offense if it endangers a person, community, or the State of Israel.

On Wednesday morning, Netanyahu blocked the bill's advancement, claiming that the current wording is "too strict."