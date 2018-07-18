Hungarian PM to visit Western Wall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his wife Aniko Levai will land in Israel on Wednesday for a three-day trip.

The two are scheduled to arrive at Ben Gurion International Airport on Wednesday evening, where they will be greeted by Israeli Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud).

On Thursday, Orban will meet Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, and Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi David Lau before touring the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in the afternoon.

From there, Orban and Levai are expected to attend a tree planting ceremony at the Jewish National Fund's Grove of Nations. They will then head to dinner, hosted by PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara at the Netanyahus' residence in Jerusalem.

Prior to leaving on Friday morning, Orban will visit the Western Wall.