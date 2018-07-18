Zionist Union MK gropes female MK in his party

MK Broshi apologizes to MK Nahmias-Verbin for inappropriately touching her during party tour.

MK Eytan Broshi (Zionist Union) touched MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin's (Zionist Union) rear during a party tour of a Gaza border town.

Party members informed Labor Chairman Avi Gabbay of the incident, and Broshi was asked to apologize.

During a conversation between Broshi and Nahmias-Verbin, Broshi apologized and the two agreed to put the incident behind them.

"I apologized immediately," Broshi said. "A gesture which was supposed to be friendly came out the complete opposite. The moment I realized my mistake, I apologized from the depths of my heart."

"After debating, I accepted Broshi's apology despite the distress it caused me," Nahmias-Verbin said. "I am sure he understood the gravity of his actions."

The Zionist Union is made up of the Labor, Kadima, and Green parties.