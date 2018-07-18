Female Border Police officer injured by Jewish stone-throwers

Officer suffers head injury after being hit by stones hurled during clashes between Jewish residents of Yitzhar, Arab villagers.

A female Border Police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon when she was struck by stones hurled by residents of the Israeli town of Yitzhar in Samaria.

The incident occurred while Border Police officers were attempting to separate a group of Yitzhar residents and Palestinian Authority Arabs during a clash outside of Yitzhar.

The officer was treated on the scene before being evacuated to Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva in central Israel for further treatment. She is listed in light condition.