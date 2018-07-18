EU fines Google record $5 billion

Google faces record fine for violating EU anti-trust laws in requirements forced on Android phone producers.

The European Union's (EU) anti-trust commission fined Google a staggering $5 billion for violating EU anti-trust laws.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager announced the record fine Wednesday.

According to Vestager, Google acted illegally when the company required producers of phones that run its Android operating system to pre-install Google Search and browser apps on all Android phones as a condition for licensing Google’s app store.

"Companies must compete on their merits" and obey consumer-friendly anti-trust regulations, Vestager said.

Google was given 90 days to cease the practices which were deemed illegal.

The company announced that it would appeal the decision.

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai wrote a blog post accusing the EU Competition Commission of overlooking the company's need to compete with rival Apple's IOS-based iPhones.

"Rapid innovation, wide choice, and falling prices are classic hallmarks of robust competition. Android has enabled this and created more choice for everyone, not less. This is why we intend to appeal today's Android decision," Pichai wrote.

The fine nearly doubles the previous record-breaking $2.7 billion fine the EU slapped Google with last year for illegally promoting its own price comparison service in searches, preventing users from finding other services.