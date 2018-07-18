A rare letter, an unusual protection

Maran Sar HaTorah Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlita has taken an unusual action. Rav Chaim's days and nights are dedicated entirely to limud Torah, leaving no room for any other matters. Any spare minute is given over to Klal Yisroel. Every second is accounted for. But for Kupat HaIr, who support widows, orphans and those in need, Rav Chaim makes a special exception.

This Rosh Chodesh Av Maran Rabbeinu Sar HaTorah took time out of his busy schedule to pen a letter in his own hand. The cause of Kupat HaIr is a worthy one. This rare letter contains instructions from the Gadol Hador how to ensure the physical and spiritual safety of your family this summer.

Those who donate 72 dollars to Kupat Ha'ir, they and all their family will be ensured of spiritual and physical protection during the days of Bein Hazmanim.

[Signed] Chaim Kanievsky

Those who give $72 or more will have their names added to a special prayer list. On the yarzheit of Rav Chaim's father, the Steipler Gaon ztz"l, a tremendouly powerful time, he will pray on the behalf of all those who donate $72 to the vital acitivities of Kupat HaIr. To be added to the prayer list of the Gadol HaDor click here.

While Rav Chaim was writing the letter, those around him noticed that he had specified an amount but not a coin. He had written 72, but stated neither dollars, nor shekels or any other denomination. When asked about this, Rav Chaim answered with characteristic sharpness: Everyone should give 72! In Israel let them give shekels, but in America they should give dollars...

