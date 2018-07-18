The Israeil Freedom Movement today published Freedom Index results, ranking Knesset Members by their contribution to legislation promoting individual freedom and free market values.

Like in previous indices, MK Sharren Haskel (Likud) continues to maintain first place, with a significant gap distinguishing her from other Knesset members.

In contrast to last winter session, four other MKs won a positive rating: Yoav Kish (Likud), and Betzalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) together with Aliza Lavie and Ofer Shelah from Yesh Atid, who for the first time managed to integrate its members into the top ten.

According to the index, MK Itzik Shmuli ("Zionist Union") is the public official lowest in terms of individual freedom and free market values, where he was also ranked in the last winter session. Together with Shmuli, the list bottoms out with MKs Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) and Merav Michaeli and Shelly Yachimovich of the Zionist Union.

צילום: Flash 90 MK Tamar Zandberg, the new elected leader of Meretz Party

In parties' index ranking, the Likud comes out on top. Beneath it was haredi United Torah Judaism party, which was ranked second after winning the index in the previous session. Haredi Shas party takes third palce, ranked last among coalition parties in the previous session. A new figure shows MK Orly Levy Abekasis's one-woman-faction climbing to fourth place after ranking last in the previous session.

Additionally, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's party Kulanu fell to eighth place after the previous index placed itself in fifth place. Of all parties, Meretz closes the index with the worst score on legislating individual freedom and free market values.

Flash 90 Merav Michaeli and Itzik Shmuli