Arab MK accuses Likud MK of murder, is barred from Knesset

The Knesset's Ethics Committee on Wednesday ordered MK Jamal Zahalka (Joint Arab List) removed from the Knesset for a period of one month.

The decision came after Zahalka called MK Avi Dichter (Likud) a "murderer" during a Knesset discussion on the bill to deduct terrorists' salaries from the sum transferred by Israel to the Palestinian Authority.

During that discussion, Zahalka said, "I have no words to describe how low this law is, and how low the explanations its initiator, Avi Dichter, a former Shabak (Israel Security Agency) head, brought to support it are. [Dichter] is responsible for the murder of thousands, and he claims he's fighting terror."

Later in the discussion, Zahalka said, "You are murderers, you are terrorists, you are thieves, you are oppressors and hypocrites. You murdered 527 children in 2014's Operation Protective Edge. You murdered Palestinian children, did any of you come out in protest? The one who submitted this bill fits all the criteria for terror. Using violence, executing people in a premeditated fashion.

"Who is the terrorist here? The one who listens to classical music, who reads Kfaka as if he's cultured, who pushes a button on a plane and kills a hundred innocent people."