'Nationality Law' goes to final vote in Knesset

Committee paves way for Knesset to vote on law enshrining Israel's status as nation-state of the Jewish people.

A special Knesset committee charged with preparing the Nationality Law for final passage in the Knesset plenum approved the bill Wednesday morning, paving the way for its second and third votes in the full Knesset.

The Nationality Law aims to codify Israel’s status as the nation-state of the Jewish people into Israel’s Basic Laws, and establish Hebrew as its sole official language.

A controversial clause, Article 7, which would have permitted some town councils to form entrance committees to limit sale or rental of properties to certain sectors of the population was amended to enable the bill’s passage.

The law was approved Wednesday in committee by a narrow 8 to 7 majority.

The Knesset plenum is expected to vote on the bill’s second and third readings Wednesday night, passing the bill into law.

Left-wing lawmakers blasted the bill Wednesday, and condemned the committee’s decision to approve it.

“This rightwing government is destroying the values of the State of Israel and its Declaration of Independence,” said MK Michal Rozin (Meretz).

“Soon it will be official – Arab citizens of Israel will be second-class citizens. The Nationality Law is the direct continuation of racist policies that discriminate against minorities in Israel.”