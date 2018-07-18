Netanyahu blocks 'Facebook Law'

PM Netanyahu says law enabling Israeli courts to order removal of material from social media outlets is 'too strict,' sources say.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday ordered to halt the advancement of the new "Facebook Law," just prior to its final approval, Channel 2 reported.

According to the report, a Netanyahu official called Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud), insisting they remove the law from the day's schedule.

The law would allow Israeli courts to order the removal of online incitement on Facebook, including advertisements, and would declare all incitement to be a criminal offense if it endangered a person, community, or the State of Israel.

It has already passed its first reading in the Knesset plenum, and has been approved in committee for its second and third Knesset readings.

Sources close to Netanyahu said that he believes the law is too strict and allows the removal of any post if there is a way to connect it to a suspected criminal offense.

Sources in the coalition said that the law was passed too quickly and without any prior warning.