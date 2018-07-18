Edelstein: Elections will take place at their scheduled time

Knesset Speaker certain that an agreement will be reached over the Draft Law, believes no party in the coalition is interested in elections.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein predicted on Tuesday evening that there are no significant problems in the coalition that could lead to early elections.

"I have been hearing for two years that elections are around the corner. With everything that has happened, I will not at all be surprised if elections are held on time," Edelstein said in an interview with Kol Barama radio.

Regarding the disagreements with the haredi parties over the Draft Law, the Knesset Speaker said, “All the commotion around this law is unnecessary. With a little goodwill on both sides, it will be possible to reach an agreement on this issue. Even without a law, the importance of Torah studies is known to everyone, and no one needs a law to prove it."

The interview aired before it was announced that the Agudat Yisrael faction of the United Torah Judaism party will remain in the coalition until at least the beginning of the month of Elul.

Edelstein also discussed the situation in Gaza and said that the government should strive for a clear solution that will ensure long quiet.

"There is a government in Israel and there is also a problem in the south. I was there and I heard the pain of the residents there. We have to find long-term solutions and patience is required for that," said the Knesset Speaker.