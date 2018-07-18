Do Knesset members really work hard?

Gil Hoffman analyzes the work of Knesset members during the last week of the summer session.

During the Knesset’s last week before its extended summer recess, Gil Hoffman and Knesset Insider Jeremy Saltan analyze whether Knesset members have easy lives in which they barely work, or if they actually work very hard.

Gil reveals how he got his scoop about Joseph Gutnick, the Australian diamond miner who helped Binyamin Netanyahu win his first term as prime minister in 1996, deciding to endorse Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked as Netanyahu’s future successor.

Hoffman and Saltan, who is an adviser to Jewish Home leader Naftali Bennett, present different views on whether there is a conspiracy in Likud to divide the Jewish Home and break up the Bennett-Shaked alliance.