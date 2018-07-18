After 14 years of fighting in Israeli courts, property in the Beit Hanina neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem was returned to Jewish hands after being seized by Arabs who built two illegal homes there.

The battle in court was led by Jerusalem City Councilor Arieh King, who told Arutz Sheva, “In a few days we will remember Tisha B’Av. I cannot say we are celebrating because we are in the period of the Nine Days [before Tisha B’Av], but we should say ‘Shehecheyanu’ that this land has been returned to Jewish hands.”

“Our plan is to build tens of house for Jewish families at this plot. Besides that, the Jews here will have around 300 to 400 houses that have already been approved for construction,” he added.

It took “only” 14 years to return the land to the Jews, explained King, because “we were stubborn. Unfortunately, there are places where fights and battles over land and property like here take more than 14 years. It took 14 years here because of the justice system in Israel. The courts in Israel are very open and liberal when you talk about Arabs who squatter Jewish lands. Courts are very, very flexible, very, very open and take time and this is how it took 14 years.”