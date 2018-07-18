Rabbi who fought against the Alliance dies at 91

Rabbi Moshe Lasry, considered one of the greatest to bring Torah to the masses who worked extensively on missions of rabbis and Admorim, has died at the age of 91.

His health worsened in recent months until last week the rabbi was hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital suffering from breathing difficulties, reported Kikar haShabbat. During the night his condition worsened until the doctors were forced to determine his death.

Rabbi Lasry was born in Casablanca, Morocco to his father, Rabbi Yosef of the Lasry - Alessari - family, who have a tradition that they arrived in Morocco after the destruction of the First Temple and from them came great rabbis, dayanim, and halakhic adjudicators.

Rabbi Moshe Lasry zt"l conceived and founded the Otzar HaTorah institution network that had hundreds of Talmud Torahs throughout Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Iran, and France, established in response to the "Alliance" schools that sought to export Enlightenment venom to these countries.

Rabbi Lasry invested his power and fortune to restore the glory of Sephardic Jewry to its former state and thanks to his devotion, thousands of students remained within the Vineyard of Israel. Rabbi Moshe Zt"l also headed the Yeshivat Chachmei Sfard in Monsey New York with Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Avraham Badash zt"l.

Upon his arrival in Israel, Rabbi Lasry decided to devote himself entirely to learning Torah and Kabbalah and would sit day and night and learn with the Kabbalists of Jerusalem. He died on the yahrtzeit of the Holy Arizal, in whose writing he was always involved.

The funeral took place today from the Ramchal Beit Midrash in Har Nof where he was eulogized by his colleague, the Mara d'Atra Rabbi Mordechai Shriki shlita, and Rabbi Shlomo Dayan shlita, Rabbi of the Toldot Yitzchak community in Har Nof, and his nephew Rabbi Yosef Lasri, Rosh Yeshiva of Esh haTalmud.

His son, Rabbi Shmuel Yitzchak Lasry, closed the eulogies and asked for forgiveness on behalf of the family and thousands of students of Otzar HaTorah institutions around the world.

The funeral procession continued on to the Mount of Olives where he was buried before the site of the Holy Temple, which he had been waiting all his days to see.

He was privileged to see sons and daughters walking the path of Torah and mitzvot, who are sitting shiva at the Rabbi's house on 58 Agassi St., Har Nof Yerushalayim, Jerusalem.

May his soul be bound in the seal of life.