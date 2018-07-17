Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, who arbitrated the dispute between former Samaria Regional Council head Gershon Mesika and current council head Yossi Dagan, ruled that Dagan would continue to serve for another term and that Mesika should not run against him,

Rabbi Eliahu's position was formulated in consultation with Professor Aviad Hacohen, president of the Shaarei Ma'ada and Law Academic Center.

n the arbitration ruling published by Rabbi Eliahu, it was written that "in view of the great work of the two in the past, and if G-d wishes them to continue in the future, it is fitting that each of them can continue to contribute to the Jewish people in any framework they can."

"In order not to increase controversy in Israel, and because Yossi is now in the middle of a great momentum of action - and according to the written halakhah and the Masoretic tradition in our hands, it inot be appropriate to remove him from his position, and to put an end to his blessed work and his special relationship with the Prime Minister, the Ministers and Members of the Knesset, his connections in Israel and around the world that bring great blessings to the people of Israel.

"Since each of the parties - and no less so for the entire population of Samaria - say that this is a matter of great importance and great significance, and in consultation with Gershon Mesika, I also consulted with Rabbi David Abuchatzeira. In his opinion, he had to go forward with his influence on different and wider circles.

"Therefore, within the framework of the law and subject to all its provisions, in order to avoid a dispute, Yossi Dagan will continue his blessed activity and race for the head of the council in Samaria, and Gershon Mesika will retire from the race. May the Lord be with him in all his ways, and he will succeed wherever he goes."

Rabbi Eliyahu wrote: "It is important for me to emphasize that everyone I met and anyone I spoke to spoke highly of him, whether he recommended him for the presidency or not. I have never heard so much praise for one person from different people, whether by virtue of talent, by grace, initiative or the like. There is no doubt to the conclusion that Gershon is a truly great man."

"I therefore join the recommendation of Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, and will work to find the right level in which Gershon will continue to work for the benefit of the Jewish people in Samaria or anywhere else. I congratulate you on your desire for peace and the avoidance of many disputes in Israel, and hope that in the future all your actions will be a blessing, all out of love and brotherhood, peace and friendship.

"I will continue to accompany you throughout the coming year in order to ensure the continued existence of the good spirit, peace and brotherhood that will exist between you as stated in this letter, and as always, I would be happy to stand by you and all those who wish to fulfill God's word. Israel, the people of Israel and the Land of Israel, "concluded Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu.

Mesika said in response to the rabbi's decision, "I highly respect and appreciate Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu and therefore I decided to accept his position and to refrain for the time being from submitting my candidacy for the chairmanship of the council. I will continue to work to strengthen settlement in the Land of Israel and in Samaria in particular. I see great value in the mission for the public and will receive with love and joy every task that will be imposed upon me as I have done throughout my life."

Yossi Dagan's headquarters said, "We are sure that Gershon Mesika will continue to contribute to the people of Israel."