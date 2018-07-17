British teen leader sparks new controversy with Israel tour job

Nina Morris-Evans is part of a tour in Israel this summer after all — and again causing controversy.

The Reform movement youth leader in Britain, who was dropped last month as a leader of its youth group’s summer tour in Israel for participating in a public Kaddish for Gaza, has joined a tour sponsored by Liberal Judaism.

Morris-Evans, 20, a student at Oxford University, left last week for a monthlong tour with LJY-Netzer, the youth affiliate of Liberal Judaism. She is employed as a support worker dealing with welfare issues, according to the Jewish Chronicle.

But the United Kingdom’s United Jewish Israel Appeal told the Jewish Chronicle that Liberal Judaism made the decision without consulting with the organization, that it disagrees with the decision to take Morris-Evans and made its concerns known directly to Liberal Judaism.

The Movement for Reform Judaism said the move to drop Morris-Evans from the RSY-Netzer tour was “in the best interests of the participants,” the London-based Jewish News reported.

She had participated in the mid-May event in which several dozen young people gathered outside Parliament Square and recited the Jewish mourning prayer for Gazan rioters killed by Israeli forces during clashes on the border with Gaza as part of the so-called March of Return.

The Hamas terrorist organization admitted that at least 50 of the rioters killed on May 14, the deadliest day of the riots, were members of the terror group.