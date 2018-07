At Kfar Saba military cemetery hundreds attend annual memorial ceremony for Hadar Goldin, still in Hamas captivity.

Hundreds are taking part in the memorial ceremony including Education Minister Naftali Bennett, senior IDF officers and Hadar's friends.





