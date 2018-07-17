'Gazans, demand that Hamas cease its terror'

Head of the Gaza District Coordination and Liaison Administration turns to Gazans and says their lives would be better without Hamas terror.

The head of the Coordination and Liaison Administration in Gaza, Col. Iyad Sarhan, addressed the residents of the Gaza Strip in a post published on the Arabic page of the Coordination Unit for Government Activities in the Territories.

In a video filmed at the Kerem Shalom crossing, Sarhan stressed Hamas' responsibility for harming trade in the Gaza Strip. "We ask every merchant and every citizen who is interested in calm and wants to see the goods enter [Gaza], turn to the Hamas terrorist organization and demand that they stop their terror activities such as firebombs and incendiary balloons."

"The heavy price you are paying is the result of the balloon terrorism and incendiary kites, which we consider to be terrorism in the full sense of the word and therefore the response will be more difficult," he added/

He noted that the reality in Gaza can be different. " As long as terror continues with the launching of the balloons, the IDF will not sit idly by, will not be silent about the situation, and will respond strongly to the continued firing of balloons and other terrorist acts that are burning the southern region."