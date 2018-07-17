Netanyahu: We are in battle

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held an assessment of the IDF Gaza Division Tuesday. The assessment was joined by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, IDF Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot, ISA Director Nadav Argaman, National Security Council Director Meir Ben Shabat and other senior officials in the defense establishment.

"Today is the fourth anniversary of the fall of Hadar Goldin. We are committed to bringing him and Oron Shaul and our two citizens back to the State of Israel, "said Netanyahu," Yesterday I visited Sderot and saw the steel wall of their civilians' determination. Today I visit the IDF here, together with the defense minister and the chief of staff, and I see the steel wall of our army."

"We are in the midst of a battle. There is an exchange of blows, and I can tell you that the IDF is prepared for every scenario. I am very impressed by what I saw here and I know that like me, all the citizens of Israel, believe in the IDF and give it backing for every possible development," added the prime minister.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman referred to the recent events on the Gaza border against the background of the sharp criticism voiced by Education Minister Naftali Bennett.

"We heard a lot of talk yesterday, today, the day before yesterday, about the security policy of the Israeli government, so first of all we should clarify that security policy should not be a response to political or media pressure.

"What we need today is coolness and nerves from iron, not a stopwatch in hand and media hysteria. We are doing what needs to be done and the IDF is prepared for every scenario," he added.