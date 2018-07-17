Rioter shot during clashes on Israeli-Gaza border dies

Gaza rioter shot by IDF forces securing the border dies in Jerusalem hospital.

An Arab rioter has died days after being shot by Israeli forces in clashes along the Gaza border,

the enclave's health ministry said Tuesday.

Sari al-Shobaki had been transferred to Jerusalem for treatment after being shot during a riot several days ago east of Gaza City, the ministry in the Hamas-run territory said.

A ministry spokesman said the 23-year-old died at the St Joseph Hospital in the Israeli capital city.

There was no immediate confirmation from the hospital.

Beginning on March 30th, tens of thousands of rioters in Gaza clashed with Israeli security forces protecting the border, attempting to breach the security fence and force their way into Israeli territory.

In recent weeks, the border riots have been joined by a wave of incendiary attacks by Gaza-based terrorists using balloons and kites rigged with firebombs and other makeshift incendiary devices.