'Lifeguard was on her cell phone while girl drowned'

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with wrongful death by negligence for the drowning of a six-year-old child in a Jerusalem pool.

The indictment was filed by Jerusalem district prosecutors in the Jerusalem Magistrates Court against the suspect, who had previously worked as a lifeguard at a pool in a Jerusalem hotel.

According to the indictment, during the suspect’s shift at the pool in December 2015, the suspect sat at her station the entire shift, failing to carry out routine inspections around the pool area. The suspect, prosecutors say, failed to even stand up during her shift to give her a proper view of the entire swimming area.

In addition, the suspect was distracted with a telephone call during her shift, during which time she failed to notice that several small girls were in the deep section of the pool.

When one of the girls was unable to swim and was drowning, the indictment claims, the lifeguard was still talking on her cellular phone and did not notice what was happening in the pool, despite the fact that the six-year-old girl who was drowning was just several yards away.

A swimmer who was in the pool at the time spotted the girl in distress and pulled her from the water. At this point the lifeguard finally left her station, ran over to the girl who had drowned, and attempted to resuscitate her.

The girl was later evacuated, unconscious and in critical condition, with no vital signs, to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the capital. Approximately one month after the incident, the girl succumbed to her injuries.