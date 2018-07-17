Watch: Israeli police uncover hidden weapons cache near Hevron





Undercover Border Patrol officers apprehended two Arab residents of the Palestinian Authority suspected of illegal weapons possession, after a ‘Carlo’ style submachine gun was found on their property next to their home in the village of Deir al-Asal, in the Hevron district south of Jerusalem.

“The Border Police and Israel Police are continuing their fight against the possession of illegal firearms which could be used to harm innocent civilians, a struggle which often requires security forces to operate in Judea and Samaria under the working assumption that locating the firearms being sold or stashed will increase the security of Israeli civilians.”

On Monday, high-quality intelligence reports led undercover Border Police agents to the suspects’ property in Deir al-Asal in Judea. During searches on the property with the support of IDF forces, officers located a cave on the property where a Carlo style submachine gun, magazines, and ammunition were hidden.

Border Police officers also raided the Jerusalem workplace of the owner of the property. Both suspects - a married couple living on the property who are suspected of hiding the weapon stash – were arrested.

“The Border Police will continue to undertake operations in Judea and Samaria with the goal of bringing about the arrest of criminals or terrorist elements and bringing them to justice. The suspects – a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s – were taken into custody, along with evidence from the scene, and were transferred for interrogation,” the police said in a statement.