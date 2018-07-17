Trump-Putin meeting will 'really' benefit Israel, says Trump, adding that Russian leader is a 'believer' in Israel, fan of Netanyahu.

The much-anticipated one-on-one meeting between President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Helsinki, Finland on Monday resulted in a series of understandings between the two powers that will benefit Israel, President Trump said Monday night, adding that the Russian leader ‘believes’ in Israel.

The two leaders met behind closed doors for over two hours, in what was initially scheduled as a 90-minute meeting.

During the talks, Putin and Trump focused largely heavily on the future of Syria, with special emphasis on the removal of Iranian forces from Syria, a key concern of Israel.

The meeting also touched on other key national security concerns shared by Israel, including the future of the sanctions regime against Iran and Tehran’s nuclear program.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu expressed his satisfaction with the understandings reached by the two leaders, and lauded President Trump for his “commitment” to the “security of Israel”.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commends the abiding commitment of the US and President Donald Trump to the security of Israel, as expressed at the meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The friendship between Israel and the US has never been stronger," the Prime Minister’s Office said.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu also very much appreciates the security coordination between Israel and Russia and the clear position expressed by President Putin regarding the need to uphold the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement between Israel and Syria."

Later on Sunday, President Trump spoke with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, saying that the meeting with Putin had yielded a “really good conclusion” for Israel.

"We came to a lot of good conclusions. A really good conclusion for Israel, something very strong.”

Putin, Trump added, is a “believer” in the Jewish state and of its Prime Minister, Binyamin Netanyahu.

“He's a believer in Israel he's a fan of Bibi [Netanyahu]. He's really helping him a lot and will help him a lot, which is good for all of us."