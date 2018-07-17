Knesset approves 'Breaking the Silence Law'

The “Breaking the Silence Law”, initiated by Education Minister Naftali Bennett and MK Shuli Mualem-Refaeli (Jewish Home) was approved by the Knesset overnight Monday in its second and third readings.

The law states that extreme leftist organizations that operate against IDF soldiers and against the goals of state education will not be able to enter school grounds and meet with students.

The law authorizes the Minister of Education to determine the rules that will prevent entry to educational institutions of "external elements who act against the goals of education and against the Israel Defense Forces."

MK Mualem-Refaeli said after the law was approved, "The reality in which Breaking the Silence activists and similar organizations enter schools in order to incite against IDF soldiers and officers and slander the state ended today. The education system is intended to impart values of love for man and the state, and anyone who acts against these founding values, will no longer be entitled to enter the educational institutions in Israel.”