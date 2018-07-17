Recovering from the fire: ‘Art of Revelation’

Yoram Raanan and his wife speak about the loss and the deep connection to God that defines their lives and life’s work.

In November 2016 over 2000 paintings and 40 years of work were destroyed by fire in Moshav Beit Meir.

World renown artist Yoram Raanan and his wife Meira speak with Eve Harrow about the loss of their studio, their acceptance of the devastating event and the deep connection to God, Torah, Israel and Judaism that defines their lives and life work.

A book of Yoram’s prints on the weekly Torah portions has now been published with commentary by Meira, as a visual encounter with the Jewish Bible. A magnificent book and a meaningful talk about true faith with an enormously talented painter who is continuing to create despite a heartbreaking setback.